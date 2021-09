AYNOR (WBTW) – With part of their team missing last Friday, Aynor quarterback and cornerback Daniel Stanley and company stepped up to help in their 43-6 win over Hannah-Pamplico. Stanley accounted for 142 yards, a rushing and passing touchdown to help the Blue Jackets move to 2-0 overall.

Aynor will host Dillon Friday in our Blitz Game of the Week at 7:05pm. Each team is unbeaten and this contest could decide who wins Region 7-3A in October.