MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Our first Blitz Grand Strand player of the week hails from Carolina Forest High School. Quarterback Kyle Watkins enters the week 1 spotlight for his performance against South Florence. In his first varsity start at QB, he totaled 261 yards through the air and on the ground. Watkins also accounted for 5 touchdowns in their 40-14 victory over the Bruins.

Watkins and Panthers will look to go to 2-0 on Friday as they host Conway at 7pm.