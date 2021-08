MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Our first Blitz Grand Strand player of the week for the 2021 season is Carolina Forest quarterback Scott Saylor. The junior was 13 out of 14 for 219 yards and 3 scores and then ran for an additional 59 scores and 3 more scores in their big 70-41 win over West Brunswick last Friday.

The Panthers tied a school record for points in the victory. Marc Morris’s team will face 2nd ranked Fort Dorchester on the road this Friday night at 7:30pm