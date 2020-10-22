Blitz Grand Strand Player of the Week – Carolina Forest RB and LB Luke Janack

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Our Week 4 Grand Strand Blitz player of the week hails from Carolina Forest. It’s Panthers junior running back and linebacker Luke Janack. He rushed for nearly 90 yards on the ground and scored 3 touchdowns. On defense he had a pair of interceptions and ran both of those back for scores. 5 total touchdowns in their 41 to 6 win over Socastee last Friday. The victory clinched a spot in the Class 5A playoffs for Carolina Forest.

Janack and the Panthers will host St. James on Friday night at 7:30pm to close out Region 6-5A play.