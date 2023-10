MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Carolina Forest started region play with a bang last Friday beating rival Conway, 49-17. Senior running back Kalil Johnson led the way on offense with 240 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. The Panthers scored on 7 of their 8 possessions in the contest.

Johnson and the Panthers will host rival Sumter on Friday night at 7:30pm. That will serve as our Blitz Game of the Week for week 8.