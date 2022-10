MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Carolina Forest offense simply couldn’t be stopped last Friday as they hung 56 on Socastee in a 56-35 victory in Region 5-5A play. Sophomore running back Zion Gilbert had the best game of his young career with 23 carries, 208 yards, and 3 touchdowns with most of his damage coming in the 1st half.

The Panthers will face the St. James Sharks on Friday night, with a win they will lock up the 2 seed in the Class 5A playoffs.