MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Carolina Forest offense broke out in a big way last Friday as they took down North Myrtle Beach 49-21. That evened their record to 3-3 overall. The connection of QB Scott Saylor and Nathan Schuessler was on point, as Nathan earned player of the week honors for his 7 catches for 191 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

Schuessler said him and Saylor have been playing ball together since they were little and that connection has always been there.

The Panthers will open up Regional play at home against Conway next Friday at 7:30pm.