Blitz Grand Strand player of the week – Carolina Forest’s Luke Janack

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Carolina Forest senior standout Luke Janack was all over the field last Friday in their win over Conway, 27-7. He rushed for 118 yards and 3 touchdowns on offense. On defense, Janack had 12 tackles and a forced fumble getting the Panthers a much needed Region 6-5A victory.

Janack has a couple offers from some Division 2 schools, but is hopeful more will show interest as the season continues on.

Carolina Forest will host Sumter on Friday night at 7:30pm in a key Region 6-5A contest.