Blitz Grand Strand player of the week – Christian Academy QB Quadir Scott

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It was a monumental win and a monumental night for Christian Academy sophomore quarterback Quadir Scott last Friday. He accounted for nearly 500 total yards, scored 7 touchdowns, and converted 6 of 8, 2 point conversations in a 60 to 54 win over Dillon Christian. Thus earning him Grand Strand player of the week honors for week 9.

The victory was the first in quite sometime over traditional SCISA power Dillon Christian. Scott said,

“We came a long way because in the beginning it was like a few bumps and bruises and stuff we couldn’t figure out what we needed to do. This game it all came together, so this win in particular was special. Being the fact that all the years being here at Christian Academy hearing how Dillon Christian used to beat us every year, it was special to me and my teammates because this is the first year we actually beat Dillon.

Scott and his teammates will face Calhoun Academy on Friday night at home at 7:30pm to close out the regular season.