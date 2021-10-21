Blitz Grand Strand player of the week – Conway’s Carlton Terry Jr.

CONWAY (WBTW) – Quite the week for Conway senior wide receiver Carlton Terry Jr. On Monday, he was one of 88 selected to play in the Touchstone Energy North and South All-Star game in Myrtle Beach in December. Then on Thursday, chosen to be Blitz player of the week.

Terry Jr had 8 catches for 285 yards and 2 scores in their victory last Friday against Socastee, 27-14. The 3-sport star is getting looks to play college ball from some schools in SC.

Conway will face Georgetown this Friday at home at 7:30pm.