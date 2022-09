CONWAY (WBTW) – Conway running back Rodney Huggins returned from an injury and totaled 98 yards and scored 3 touchdowns, including the game winner last Saturday against Myrtle Beach in their 33-28 win on the road. They also got the “Victory Bell” back for the first time since the 2015 season.

Huggins is now a 2-time player of the week honoree, having won back in 2021 as well.

Tigers hit the road to face Ashley Ridge on Friday night at 7:30pm as they seek to go to 2-1 on the season.