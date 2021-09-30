Blitz Grand Strand player of the week – Conway’s Rodney Huggins

CONWAY (WBTW) – Conway junior running back Rodney Huggins led the charge for the Tigers last Friday night in their big 33-14 victory over Carolina Forest. Huggins totaled 181 yards on the ground and receiving and also scored 4 touchdowns in their victory over the Panthers.

It was the first win of the season for Conway which had been dealing with COVID-19 issues like many other Horry County programs.

The Tigers will look to make it 2 straight when they travel to St. James on Friday night at 7:30pm.