Blitz Grand Strand player of the week – Green Sea Floyds Colby Thorndyke

GREEN SEA (WBTW) – Our latest Blitz Grand Strand player of the week is Green Sea Floyds senior running back and linebacker Colby Thorndyke. He rushed for 215 yards and scored 4 touchdowns. On defense, he had an interception return for a score, helping to lead the Trojans to a 32-20 win over rival Johnsonville.

Green Sea Floyds is off to a 3-1 start, as they host Timmonsville tonight at 7pm.

Thorndyke is a 3-sport star that just transferred into the GSF program in August. He is committed to playing baseball at East Carolina in 2022.