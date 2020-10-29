Blitz Grand Strand player of the week – Green Sea Floyds running back Jaquan Dixon

GREEN SEA (WBTW) – Our latest Grand Strand Blitz player of the week is Green Sea Floyds running back Jaquan Dixon. The senior ran for 217 yards and 5 touchdowns in their 55-20 win over Timmonsville last Friday. Dixon is getting recruited by a number of D1 schools and has Georgia State in the Sun Belt high on his list.
Dixon won a player of the week award during the 2019 season and was a member of our All-Blitz team as well.
The Trojans will host Aynor on Friday night at 7:30pm to close out their regular season.