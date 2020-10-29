Blitz Grand Strand player of the week – Green Sea Floyds running back Jaquan Dixon

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN SEA (WBTW) – Our latest Grand Strand Blitz player of the week is Green Sea Floyds running back Jaquan Dixon. The senior ran for 217 yards and 5 touchdowns in their 55-20 win over Timmonsville last Friday. Dixon is getting recruited by a number of D1 schools and has Georgia State in the Sun Belt high on his list.

Dixon won a player of the week award during the 2019 season and was a member of our All-Blitz team as well.

The Trojans will host Aynor on Friday night at 7:30pm to close out their regular season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending stories