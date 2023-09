LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) – Loris running back La’Ontray “Tray” Knox had a big hand in their 3-0 start and win over Conway last Friday. Knox had 192 total yards and 3 scores in the Lions 33-14 win over the Tigers, their second straight in the series. It’s the senior’s first player of the week award and he’s well on his way to making the 2023 All-Blitz team.

Loris will travel to Lake View on Friday night at 7:30pm. That matchup is tabbed as our Blitz Game of the Week for Week 5.