LORIS (WBTW) – It was a historic night for the Loris football team 6 days ago as they beat Conway for the first time in school history, 13-7. The Lions are now 4-0 and ranked in Class 3A as a result of that. Senior wide receiver and defensive back Randall Bellamy scored twice on offense to help the Blue and Gold get their biggest victory in quite sometime. Bellamy also plays some running back, safety, and handles kickoff return duties.

Bellamy and the Lions are hopeful to compete for a Region 7-3A title with the likes of Dillon & Aynor this fall.



The Lions will host Lake View on Friday at 7:30pm.