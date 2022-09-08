MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Seahawk football team got off to an uncharacteristic 0-2 start, but righted the ship with a win over St. James last Friday night, 37-21. Quarterback Trey Dunn gained over 200 yards on the ground and through the air with 3 touchdowns to aid in the win, thus earning our Blitz Grand Strand player of the week honor.

He had some great runs into the end zone and paced the offense that scored the most points in a single-game so far this season.

The Seahawks will travel down Route 17 to face Socastee on Friday night at 7:30pm, as they aim to even their overall record to 2-2.