MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach running back Malachi Washington has won a pair of Blitz Grand Strand player of the week awards now in 2023. He was our Week 1 winner and adds Week 5 to his stellar senior resume. Washington rushed for over 220 yards and 5 scores and added blocked punt and touchdown return in their 59-20 win over Marion.

The Seahawks will open Region 6-4A play at West Florence on Friday night at 7:30pm.