MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Congratulations goes out to Myrtle Beach running back Malachi Washington, he is our Blitz Grand Strand player of the week for week 1. Washington ran for 213 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Seahawks 51-14 victory over Conway. That helped Myrtle Beach get the Victory Bell back in their possession and evened their record at 1-1.

Washington was a member of our 2022 All-Blitz team and a former player of the week winner last season as well.

Myrtle Beach will travel to St. James on Friday night at 7:30pm.