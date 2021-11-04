Blitz Grand Strand player of the week – Myrtle Beach WR Adam Randall

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach senior wide receiver and Clemson commit Adam Randall saved his best for the last regular season game of the year. Randall broke a school record with 255 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns as the Seahawks took down their rival, North Myrtle Beach 35-6.

After losing twice to NMB last season, he said they were motivated and determined to flip the script this fall.

“It was something I looked forward to especially after last year. It kind of stung us and Coach Wilson brought us into the office after last year and said that it kind of humbled us. That’s what it really did, it kind of put it in perspective and us being able to get a region win last week, propelled us going into the playoffs.”

Randall and the Seahawks are a #1 seed and will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, beginning on Friday night as they host Midland Valley at 7:30pm.