LITTLE RIVER (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach junior quarterback Landon Cloninger is the recipient of our Grand Strand player of the week award for week 2. Cloninger threw for 257 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Chiefs, 35-7 win over West Brunswick.

Cloninger was making just his 2nd varsity start at the QB position. He’ll aim to get the Chiefs to 2-2 overall when they host Conway on Friday night at 7:30pm