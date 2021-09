NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach’s Elijah Vereen did a little bit of everything for the Chiefs in their Saturday night win over Loris, 26-6. He carried the ball 13 times for 167 yards and 2 scores, he also added 3 tackles on defense.

Vereen plays a number of positions for Matt Reel and his 6th ranked squad in Class 4A. The Chiefs are off this week and are looking for an opponent on September 10th as well. They have played just one game this fall.