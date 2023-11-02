MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Our final Blitz Grand Strand player of the week hails from Socastee High School. Senior quarterback Rocco Wojcik put together a fine performance against Wando in their 47-7 win. He accounted for a total of 280 rushing and passing yards to go along with 5 touchdowns in that victory. That’s the second time he’s won our player of the week award, back in 2020 as a freshman he also won.

The Braves will play Fort Dorchester on Friday at 7:30pm in the first round of the SCHSL Class 5A playoffs.