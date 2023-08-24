MURRELLS INLET (WBTW) – Our first Blitz Grand Strand player of the week is a repeat winner from 2022. Ironically he also won on Week 0 last season as well. St. James senior quarterback Connor Schwalm totaled 213 yards on the ground and thru the air accounting for 5 touchdowns in the Sharks, 49-0 win over Waccamaw last Friday night.

Schwalm and the Sharks made the playoffs for the first time since 2015 last season and they have aspirations of going even farther in the postseason this fall.

St. James will host Philip Simmons on Friday night at 7:30pm.