MURRELLS INLET (WBTW) – The St. James football program picked up their biggest win in recent years when they defeated Socastee last Friday, 17-14. The victory clinched them a playoff spot for the first time since 2015 and a win in the Battle of 707 is always extra sweet.

Wide receiver Ben Sandt got our player of the week honors for his 6 catch, 128 yard, 1 touchdown performance to aid in the win.

The Sharks are off this week before they host Sumter next Friday, October 21 at 7:30pm