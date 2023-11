DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Our final Blitz Pee Dee player of the week is representing the SCISA schools. Dillon Christian’s quarterback and defensive back Jackson Outlar put up crazy numbers in the Warrior’s 55-28 win over Thomas Sumter last Friday. Outlar totaled 460 yards and six touchdowns in the final game of the regular season.

The Warriors will play Dorchester Academy on Friday at &:30pm in the first round of the SCISA 1A playoffs.