DILLON (WBTW) – Dillon’s Ty Martin fueled a 2nd half comeback for the ages as Dillon rallied to defeat Hartsville last Friday, 59-35. The Wildcats scored 52 of their 59 in the 2nd half.

Martin totaled 303 yards and scored 4 touchdowns helping the 2nd ranked team in the state stay unbeaten.

The Wildcats will play at Socastee on Friday night at 7:30pm.