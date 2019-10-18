Blitz Pee Dee Player of the Week – Dillon’s Jay Lester

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon senior quarterback Jay Lester collected his first of what he hopes is many season honors as he was named the Pee Dee blitz player of the week for week seven.

Lester led the Wildcats over Loris with 403 yards and six touchdowns. The dual-threat quarterback has been a staple in the Dillon offense since taking over the starting quarterback duties as a sophomore. The Wildcats will need Lester to play his best game tomorrow as coach Hayes and the team hit the road to face undefeated Aynor.

