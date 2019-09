GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference released its league-wide schedule tonight on All-ACC Basketball Schedule Release on ACC Network. Clemson’s home slate is highlighted by seven teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament, including five that advanced to the Sweet 16 and two to the Elite 8. Season tickets are available now by calling 1-800-CLEMSON or by visiting ClemsonTigers.com.

The Tigers will appear on ESPN family of networks 12 times during the course of ACC play, which is debuting its inaugural 20-game slate. All 20 games are televised, including at least seven on the brand-new ACC Network. The remainder non-conference portion of Clemson’s schedule is forthcoming and will be finalized soon. The previously-announced ACC/Big Ten Challenge game between Clemson and Minnesota will take place at 9 p.m. on Dec. 2 in Minneapolis on ESPNU.