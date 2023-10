FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence Christian running back Juels Huntley is our Week 6 Pee Dee Blitz player of the week! Huntley totaled over 300 yards with 4 touchdowns in the 45-13 win over Hilton Head Prep last week.

The Eagles will travel to Pinewood Prep in Summerville Friday night at 7:30pm.