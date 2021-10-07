Blitz Pee Dee player of the week, Hannah-Pamplico QB Zander Poston

PAMPLICO (WBTW) – Hannah-Pamplico quarterback Zander Poston played a huge part in a big upset victory for the Raiders last week against state power Lake View. He totaled 258 yards through the air and rushing on the ground and threw for 4 scores in their 38-32 win over the Wild Gators.

The victory lifted the Raiders to 3-1 overall and put them in position to make the postseason in November.

Poston is a smart cat off the field too, head coach Jamie Johnson told us he’ll likely be the valedictorian of his senior class this spring.

The Raiders are off this week and will travel to Johnsonville next Thursday, October the 14th for a Region 5-1A contest.