MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Our first Blitz Pee Dee player of the week is Hannah-Pamplico running back Jamarcus Williams. The 2022 All-Blitz team member had two touchdowns and rushed for 309 total yards in the Raiders 57 – 52 win over McBee.

Williams will, no doubt, be a major factor to the Raiders’ success in making a deep playoff run.

The Raiders defeated North Central Thursday night 46 – 18 and improved their record to 2-0 on the season.