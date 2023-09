HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hartsville running back Carmello McDaniel earned our Pee Dee Blitz player of the week award for Week 2 of the high school football season. McDaniel rushed for 185 yards and five touchdowns in the 55-21 win over Camden.

McDaniel looks to help keep the Red Foxes undefeated on the season as the team travels to Dillon on Friday night at 7:30 pm.