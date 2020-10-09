Blitz Pee Dee Player of the Week – Johnsonville RB Daquan Burroughs

JOHNSONVILLE (WBTW) – It’s been nearly a decade since Johnsonville started 2-0.

Now, the Golden Flashes (2-0) enter week three unbeaten.

It took three seasons for head coach Ken Cribb’s to spark the system, but only two for sophomore running back Daquan Burroughs.

“Daquan is a good player,’ said Cribb, ‘We’re happy to have him around for a couple more years. We think he’s going to get better and better. His work ethic is good, and like I said, I am glad he’s here.'”

Burroughs’ five touchdown performance against Timmonsville on Oct. 2nd , earned him our Blitz Pee Dee Player of the Week.

“It means a lot to me,’ said Burroughs, ‘I worked all summer with my teammates and stuff, but hard work pays off. I think I did good the last two games [we’ve] played, and I’m really proud of myself.'”

Johnsonville is scheduled to host the No. 2 Lake View Wild Gators on Friday.