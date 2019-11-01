Blitz Pee Dee Player of the Week – Johnsonville’s Savion Graves

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Johnsonville Flashes quarterback Savion Graves is the week nine Pee Dee Blitz Player of the Week following his performance in the teams win over Kingstree.

The senior threw for 202 yards and four touchdown passes as the Flashes moved to 3-5 with the 46 to 22 win. After missing some early games Graves has been key to getting Coach Ken Cribb back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

The Flashes will finish region play tomorrow night against East Clarendon at 7:30pm.