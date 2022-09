LAKE CITY (WBTW) – The Lake City offense erupted for 43 points last Friday in a 43-19 win over Georgetown. Sophomore quarterback Kenjae Burgess played a big part in that with 216 passing yards and 2 scores and ran for an additional 106 on the ground and then 2 more scores for a total of 4.

Panthers improved to 3-2 overall and will begin Region 6-3A play with a home match against Camden on Friday at 7:30pm/