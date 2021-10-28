Blitz Pee Dee player of the week – Lake City’s Shamontae Burgess

LAKE CITY (WBTW) – Lake City senior Shamontae Burgess wanted his final game at Ward Memorial Stadium to be a memorable one. It surely was, with 237 total yards, 4 touchdowns and one of those coming on a 50 yard punt return for a score as the Panthers took down Andrews, 34-6 last Friday.

Burgess plays all over the field for head coach Ronnie Baker and will be key if the Panthers are to make a playoff run come November.

The Panthers are off this week and will compete in the SCHSL Class 3-A playoffs on November 5th.