LAKE VIEW (WBTW) – Lake View senior running back/defensive back Jayden Ford totaled 238 yards rushing and receiving and scored 6 touchdowns as Lake View beat Chesterfield last week, 68-22. For that, we earned our Pee Dee player of the week honors.

The Wild Gators are now 2-1 overall and will face Central Pageland on Friday night at 7:30pm.