LAKE VIEW (WBTW) – It’s a new week, which calls for another Blitz Player of the Week. This time it’s Lake View junior, Marvin Gordon out of the Pee Dee.

The running back exploded last week in a 28-12 win over Scott’s Branch. Gordan rushed for 265 yards, with 3 touchdowns.

Gordan has not committed yet to play in college, but awaits an opportunity. The Wild Gators will continue their 2021 fall campaign this Friday, against East Clarendon High School at 7:30pm.