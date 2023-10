LAMAR, S.C. (WBTW) — Lamar sophomore quarterback Zori Pierce was impossible to stop in the 48-20 win over Hannah-Pamplico last Friday. Pierce totaled 393 yards and scored 6 touchdowns to help the Silver Foxes remain undefeated in region play.

Pierce and the rest of the Silver Foxes will be featured in our Week 9 Blitz game of the week when they take on the Lake View Wild Gators.