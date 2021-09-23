Blitz Pee Dee player of the week – Lamar’s Patrick Anderson

LAMAR (WBTW) – The Lamar Silver Foxes began regional play with a bang last Friday taking down Great Falls, 56-16. With that came a great performance from Patrick Anderson, as he rushed for 225 yards and 4 touchdowns in the victory to get the Silver Foxes to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in Region 2-1A play.

Head Coach Chad Wilkes says Anderson can do it all and line up at many positions both on offense and defense for the 4th ranked team in the SCHSL Class A.

Anderson and his guys now turn their attention to a road regional game at McBee on Friday night at 7:30pm.