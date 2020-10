MARION (WBTW) – Our first Blitz Pee Dee Player of the Week is South Carolina Gamecock commit TJ Sanders. The Marion defensive lineman had 11 tackles, 4 sacks, forced a fumble, and scored a touchdown in their 28-20 win over Andrews. Quite the stat line!

Sanders is a standout basketball player, but returned to play football as a junior in 2019 and quickly got recruited by a number of big time colleges.

Marion is back in action on Friday night when they host Kingstree at 7:30pm