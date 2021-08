FLORENCE (WBTW) – Our first Blitz Pee Dee player of the week hails from South Florence High School, quarterback LaNorris Sellers. He helped the Bruins open their new stadium in style by totaling 223 yards on offense with 3 touchdowns in their 49-7 win over Bluffton.

Sellers is just a junior and has already committed to play at the University of Virginia in 2023. The Bruins will look to go to 2-0 as they host Manning this Friday at 7:30pm.