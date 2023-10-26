FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Congratulations to South Florence’s Syree Livingston on being crowned our Pee Dee Blitz player of the week for week 9. Livingston totaled 197 yards and three touchdowns in their 41-2 region win over North Myrtle Beach. The Bruins have already clinched the number one seed in Region 6-4A. South Florence looks to finish the regular season undefeated when they travel to rival West Florence Friday night at 7:30pm.