FLORENCE (WBTW) – For the 2nd time in his high school career, South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers takes home a player of the week award. Sellers had his best performance as a Bruin last week in their 63-0 win over Wilson. Sellers combined to throw and run for 447 yards and account for all 9 touchdowns.

Sellers is committed to play at Syracuse University after he graduates in the spring. The Bruins are currently 7-0 and are ranked #1 in Class 4A in the South Carolina High School League.

South Florence will travel to Myrtle Beach on Friday to face the Seahawks at 7:30pm.