Blitz Pee Dee player of the week – South Florence running back Malik Terry

FLORENCE (WBTW) – With Virginia quarterback commit, LaNorris Sellers out with a collarbone and shoulder injury for the rest of the season, the Bruins have had a number of players step up in his absence.

Last week, running back Malik Terry ran for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns as South moved to 6-1 and 3-0 in Region 6-4A play with a 38-7 victory.

For that, he’s our Week 7 Pee Dee player of the week. Terry will look to lead the Bruins at home on Friday night when they host the Hartsville Red Foxes at 7:30pm.