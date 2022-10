FLORENCE (WBTW) – South Florence running back Shikeem Shilow broke off many long runs and scored 3 touchdowns as #1 South remained unbeaten with a 33-28 win over Hartsville last Thursday night. Shilow finished the game with 252 yards and they needed every one of those as the Red Foxes made a big comeback in the 4th quarter.

Shilow and the Bruins are now 6-0 overall and have another big test when they host #9 Wilson on Friday at 7:30pm.