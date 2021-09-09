Blitz Pee Dee player of the week – Trinity Collegiate RB Reggion Bennett

DARLINGTON (WBTW) – Our Blitz Pee Dee player of the week is a familiar face from Trinity Collegiate in Darlington. Our reigning Blitz player of the year, Reggion Bennett. The Buffalo commit in 2022 accounted for 298 total yards and scored 4 touchdowns in the Titans, 74-40 win over Pinewood Prep.

Bennett told News13:

“It was real fun, I mean everybody played together. It wasn’t like one man trying to play hero ball, everybody came and did their job and the outcome came out as we wanted. Everybody is buying in, everybody is going hard at practice. That’s where it all starts at practice, everybody has a good week and on Fridays we come out on top.”

Bennett and the Titans are off to a 3-0 start in SCISA Class 3A action. They are off this week and will play at First Baptist School in Charleston on Friday, September 17th at 7:30pm