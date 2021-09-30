Blitz Pee Dee player of the week – Trinity Collegiate’s Tre McLeod

DARLINGTON (WBTW) – Trinity Collegiate senior receiver and safety Tre McLeod did it all for the Titans in their big 58-41 win over Ben Lippen last Friday. He ran for 235 yards, had 30 receiving yards and scored 6 of the Titans 8 touchdowns to help them get to 5-0 overall. He’s the 2nd player from TC to win the player of the week award this season. Running back Reggion Bennett did the same thing just 2 weeks ago.

McLeod is committed to play in the secondary for Furman in 2022.

Titans have a big game on Friday night with (5-0) Hammond at home at 7:30pm.