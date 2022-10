FLORENCE (WBTW) – The West Florence Knights are perfect at 8-0 and ranked 3rd in Class 4A. A big reason for that is the play of quarterback Deuce Hudson. Hudson was fantastic last Friday against Wilson, combining for 305 passing and rushing yards and 4 touchdowns in their 45-7 win over the Tigers.

Hudson and the Knights will host Hartsville on Friday at 7:30pm, the winner will likely host a playoff game in the 1st round in November.